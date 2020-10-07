Marshall Dekalb Electric Cooperative celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
A Little Something Extra Ice Cream Truck made a guest appearance during a blood drive at Marshall Dekalb Electric Cooperative on Wednesday.
19 year-old Hunter Norwood is the CEO of the ice cream company and was born with Down Syndrome.
“We have been able to train about 24 adults who will also help us work in the ice cream truck, and not only is it a great tool to teach social skills and employment skills, it has also been a wonderful tool for advocacy," said Norwood.
Sonya Ingland has worked for Marshall Dekalb Electric Cooperative for 12 years.
Her 5-year-old daughter Jaelynn Ingland also has Down Syndrome and said she is thankful to work for a company who supports her.
“She had to have a lot of therapies in the beginning, but they worked with me so much during that time. It’s very important to have an employer like that and plus it’s great to have something like this for our members just to show that it’s nothing to be scared about," said Ingland.
For Norwood, she said her biggest blessing is her son Hunter.
Their goal is to continue to raise awareness and let everyone know about his abilities.
“He has encouraged us to be better people ourselves and he looks at the world through pure eyes and sees the good in everybody. So, I realized in the beginning when I wanted to do all I could to make him more like us it didn’t take me long to realize I needed to be more like him," said Norwood.
