Limestone County man charged with domestic violence, accused of pistol whipping

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested on several charges involving domestic violence on Tuesday.
Corey Burnside, 29, was arrested on warrants following an altercation back in September during which he held his girlfriend and another man at gunpoint and reportedly pistol whipped the man.
On September 19th, deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Jennings Chapel Road about a domestic altercation. Upon arrival, deputies found both the male and female victims. The male victim was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment.
The female victim was Burnside’s girlfriend.
Investigators interviewed the female victim and she said Burnside got angry after seeing some text messages exchanged between the male and female victims.
She said he came into the bedroom where she was with their two children, retrieved a handgun, and held her at gunpoint, telling her to stay there and lock the door and that he would be back to deal with her.
She then moved the two children to another room, locked them inside and then escaped to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
The victim told investigators when she left the house, she noticed that Burnside had the male victim in the garage and a gun pointed at his head. She stated that she saw Burnside strike the victim in the head with the gun.
Investigators obtained probable cause to obtain arrest warrants on Burnside.
Burnside is charged with domestic violence (reckless endangerment) 3rd degree, domestic violence (menacing) 3rd degree, assault 2nd degree, and menacing. He was released from the Limestone County Jail Tuesday on $27,500 bond.
The investigation remains open, and additional charges are possible.
