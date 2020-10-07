Lane closed on I-565 westbound near County Line Road for pipe repair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One lane is temporarily closed on I-565 westbound near Exit 7.
The Alabama Department of Transportation issued an alert Wednesday morning for drivers to anticipate the lane closure while driving in the County Line Road area. The lane is closed for a pipe repair expected to be completed Wednesday afternoon.
Motorists may want to consider alternate routes until work has been completed.
Drivers attempting to get on I-565 westbound from County Line Road may find it easier to travel the service road from County Line to Greenbrier Road (Exit 3).
