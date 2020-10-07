Huntsville shelter needs adopters for animals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pets need you in this pandemic, and you know what? People need pets, too!
Employees and volunteers at Huntsville Animal Services say they have plenty of dogs and cats to choose from. You can adopt, or foster, because right now there are dozens of loving animals packed in their kennels.
Adoption fees range from $5, $10 and $25 through October 10th.
Staff members says they want families to adopt who can really give the animals the care that they need.
You can visit the shelter Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
