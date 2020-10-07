Huntsville Havoc set to play 42 game schedule this season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good news Huntsville Havoc fans!
The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Tuesday the 2020-21 season is a go. The season will be comprised of five teams and feature a 42 game regular season schedule.
Teams playing 2020-21 season:
- Huntsville Havoc
- Birmingham Bulls
- Macon Mayhem
- Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Knoxville Ice Bears
The regular season is scheduled to begin Saturday, December 26th.
“This is a tough day for the SPHL, particularly because the circumstances that forced these decisions are out of our control,” said SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. “When we were forced to suspend play back in March, we immediately turned our focus to the upcoming 2020-2021 season. We waited as long as possible for things to improve so that all of our teams could play this season, but I don’t think any of us imagined we would still be facing these restrictions seven months later.”
“Between the delayed start and the numerous canceled events also booking replacement dates in 2021, there just was not enough time nor availability to have a full 56-game schedule without creating additional hardships for the five teams attempting to play this season,” added Price.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.