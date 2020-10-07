Hazardous gas leak in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A gas leak was reported at the Marathon gas station on Highway 55 in Falkville.
There is an Anhydrous Ammonia leak from a vehicle at the Marathon on HWY 55 at I-65.
Authorities are urging everyone in the vicinity to evacuate, or avoid the area if possible. They are also evacuating homes in the area as a precaution.
Falkville PD and Sheriff Deputies have set up a half mile perimeter around as Fire and HazMat crews respond.
No further details are available at this time. Stick with WAFF for updates on this story.
