Early morning crash on University Drive turns fatal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning wreck on University Drive was fatal for one vehicle’s driver.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Huntsville police officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident at Fiat of Huntsville. Officers told WAFF’s Eric Graves the driver was killed when their car hit a vehicle in front of the Fiat dealership causing the car to flip.
Investigators shut down the road for several hours.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.