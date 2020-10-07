Dekalb County city leaders encourage residents to fill out Census

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you haven’t filled out your census yet you still have time, the deadline was extended to October 31st.
Leaders in Dekalb County said it’s good news for them, as they’re encouraging more people to fill it out.
Right now, only 53.7 percent of people in Dekalb County have completed their census.
To help get the word out, workers at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce have been encouraging people to sign up on social media.
Executive Director Jennifer Mccurdy said without the census, local businesses could be impacted.
“Everything in your community revolves around the census report. The more people that complete the census report the better the entire community will be and you can access those reports for 10 years," said Mccurdy.
Mayor Elect Brian Baine said the county also relies on funding and programs through the census.
“And people don’t realize the funding we get from this helps to continue education programs within the school system. If we want to be on the cutting edge and offer the top quality education then we got to have people filling out their census and get them in," said Baine
