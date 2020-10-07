COVID-19 outbreak forces Decatur High School to transition to virtual learning

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur High School will switch to all-virtual learning on Friday, October 9th due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.
Decatur City School leaders tell WAFF that 10 positive COVID-19 cases, and 100 people in quarantine, are connected to Decatur High School. Those numbers include students and staff.
Decatur City School Leaders say the only in-person learning that was scheduled to take place Thursday, October 8th at Decatur High School was 10th grade pre-ACT testing that’s required by the state.
School leaders are planning to move ahead with Thursday’s testing, saying that it’s possible to social distance and limit group interaction.
Looking ahead, October 12th and 13th are Fall Break days for all Decatur City students. All students will be learning virtually on October 14th, 15th, and 16th as previously planned according to Decatur City School leaders.
