Calhoun, UAH offering new dual-enrollment advanced nursing program

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Nurses are in very-high demand, yet fall short in supply.
That’s why Calhoun Community College and the University of Alabama-Huntsville are teaming up to speed up the process of getting an advanced nursing degree.
“Before today, everybody had to get their RN license in their hand, and then enroll in an RN to BSN program if they were an associate nurse," Lynn Hogan said.
Hogan, Calhoun’s Department of Nursing Chair, says with an associates degree, you can still take the nursing licensure exam and become a registered nurse, or RN.
You need a bachelor’s degree to get a BSN, a more advanced license.
Now, the dual-enrollment program allows you to get both, at the same time. Hypothetically turning out more nurses, with higher degrees, faster.
“If you have a goal to get a bachelor’s degree to become an advance practice nurse you can do this concurrently, jointly, dual-enrollment, at the same time you’re working on your associate degree in nursing to take the test to be an RN," Hogan explained.
Hogan says she hopes this contributes to the shortage of nurses and advanced nurses across our state.
To learn more about this program, head to calhoun.edu or uah.edu.
