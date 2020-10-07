Alabama state parks booming; Joe Wheeler open through November

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We all know the restaurant and entertainment industry has taken a big hit during the pandemic.
But state parks are booming.
Joe Wheeler state park in Rogersville is no exception.
This summer things looked different at Joe Wheeler park. The damage from the tornado last December took them down from 116 to 43 campsites
But those sites are staying full.
The numbers don’t lie, this time last year Alabama State Parks saw 4 million visitors. But this year, they’ve already surpassed that by over one million.
“For folks who want to come out and just be together and have a good time and enjoy god’s creation, this is the way to do it because we feel exceptionally safe,” Jesse Padilla said.
Jesse Padilla and his wife traveled from Texas to Joe Wheeler State Park. He says every stop they make, each park is packed.
“Where we bought our little trailer in Texas they have been selling like hotcakes, the lots cant keep them.”
Janice and Kevin Dant from Delaware say they reserved their spots a month ago.
“We had two spots left and these were the only two spots left available for the full week that were together," Kevin Dant said.
All 21 of Alabama’s state parks stayed open for camping through the pandemic, but Janice says that was not the case everywhere.
“Back East they shut down quite a few parks and you weren’t allowed in or the put restrictions on time," Janice Dant said.
The assistant superintendent of Joe Wheeler tells us after the tornado last December, seeing the spaces sell out means a lot.
“It was very depressing to see what happened to the park and the campground. The picnic area was destroyed also. We really appreciate everyone coming out and supporting our park," David Barr said.
The marketing director for Alabama State Parks says the industry is thriving.
“The occupancy in our campgrounds has been in the 90 percent range, which is just unheard of. Everyone is using every spot that they can just as frequently as we can get them open," Jerry Weisenfeld, marketing director for Alabama State Parks said.
Joe Wheeler state park will stay open through the end of November, then they will close the entire park to renovate the damaged bathhouses from the tornado.
Barr tells us its their goal to finish all renovations to reopen for memorial day weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.