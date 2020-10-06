WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launches 13th batch of Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - Falcon 9 is launching SpaceX’s 13th batch of Starlink satellites Tuesday morning.
See the full launch below:
Falcon 9′s first stage previously supported launch of Crew Dragon’s first flight to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts onboard and the ANASIS-II mission.
Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9′s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
One of Falcon 9′s fairing halves supported two previous Starlink launches.
