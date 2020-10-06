WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launches 13th batch of Starlink satellites

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 6, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 6:23 AM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - Falcon 9 is launching SpaceX’s 13th batch of Starlink satellites Tuesday morning.

Falcon 9′s first stage previously supported launch of Crew Dragon’s first flight to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts onboard and the ANASIS-II mission.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9′s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

One of Falcon 9′s fairing halves supported two previous Starlink launches.

