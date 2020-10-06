Huntsville churches merge to boost diversity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Martin Luther King Jr. once talked about the 11 o’clock hour on Sunday morning being one of the most segregated hours in Christian America - a statement that church leaders told our crews they are actively working to combat.
Over the past 10 years, members of All Nations Church in Huntsville worked to expand their church community, according to the Chairman of Deacons Matt McDonald.
“The community around us had changed, the demographic had changed, the people had changed,” he said. "We needed to change with it. We were not seeing the ability to reach people with the gospel that the church has a responsibility to do.”
Ten years later, McDonald said they have a much more diverse group, but are still working.
“Predominantly we were unable to reach as many of the African American community as we would like," McDonald said.
All Nations Church is now merging with The Body of Christ Church in an effort to help one another. The Body of Christ Church, according to church leaders is predominantly an African American congregation.
“The two congregations were being led together because we had the same interest, the same desire to reach people with the Gospel," McDonald said.
The Body of Christ Church Pastor Devins Jackson said this union is more than just two congregations coming together.
“We will show people that you can be united," he said. "I can’t think of a better way to show that than go to worship together because I don’t think when we go to heaven we will be divided.”
Pastor Jackson said eight years ago when he started The Body of Christ Church he wanted to break barriers.
Now, he’s another step closer.
