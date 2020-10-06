Suspect in custody following high speed chase in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday afternoon a vehicle fled from the Decatur Police, sending them on a high speed chase through Hartselle.
Multiple agencies joined the pursuit as it traveled on Highway 31 through Hartselle and east on Highway 36.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the Oden Ridge Community with the occupant attempting to flee on foot. Deputies apprehended the occupant after a brief foot pursuit.
The subject faces multiple charges, additional details on the situation are expected to be released soon.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur, Hartselle, Falkville, Somerville Police Departments were involved in this case, as well as Morgan County Corrections Officers and Morgan County 911.
