Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater new aquatics and fitness center

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A brand new aquatics and fitness center will soon be open in Albertville!
The center is located at the new Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater. General Manager Patrick O’Brien said it will open on November 17th.
Opening day was pushed back because of COVID-19.
Inside, people will find eight lap lanes for competitions, a splash pad, vortex pool and sport pool.
The fitness center on the 1st floor is a full-scale cardio deck and upstairs includes more than 100 pieces of strength and training equipment.
Obrien said he and his staff are excited and ready to help improve the quality of life for residents in the area.
“Our mission is to dramatically improve the mental and physical health of the community and drive economic impact. So, when we talk about our memberships here it’s our mission to get all walks of life here, kids adults and seniors," said O’Brien.
Two open house dates have been set on November 1st and 8th from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.