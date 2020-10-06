Police identify victim in Tuesday death on Slaughter Road; manhunt continues for suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): The Madison Police Department released new information on Tuesday morning’s Slaughter Road death investigation.
Early Tuesday morning, Madison officers were notified of a deceased male victim located on the roadside in the 200 block of Slaughter Road. The deceased victim has been identified as Michael Anthony Baker of Huntsville. He located at the railroad crossing in the jurisdiction of Huntsville by the Huntsville Police Department.
Jonathan Taylor Stephens has been identified as a suspect related to the case.
He is described as:
- 39 years of age
- White male
- 6′2″ in height
- 205 pounds in weight
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Madison Police identified a residence of interest within the city and this location is under further investigation.
An arrest warrant for Stephens charging him with murder along with a search warrant for a separate residence in Madison was also obtained. Stephens has access to a 2016 Black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck bearing Alabama license tag 9514AT5.
Stephens whereabouts are unknown at this time. He is a fugitive and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Any information related to the case should be relayed to the Madison Police Department.
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Huntsville Police Department Lt. Michael Johnson confirmed Tuesday morning’s large police presence on Slaughter Road was related to a death investigation.
Johnson released a statement commenting on the investigation at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Read the full statement below:
Huntsville Police responded to a death investigation late last night just after 1am in the area of 255 Slaughter Rd with other agencies. At this time the investigation is a joint-jurisdictional effort by both the Huntsville Police Department and the City of Madison Police. Updates will be given by one of these agencies at a later time.
ORIGINAL: WAFF 48 was first on the scene Tuesday morning to a large police presence on Slaughter Road.
WAFF’s Kellie Miller was on the scene shortly around 1:45 a.m. alongside officers from the Huntsville Police Department, Madison City Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
