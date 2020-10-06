Many schools across the Tennessee Valley reschedule football games to avoid potential Friday rain

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 6, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 10:09 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The current weather system nearing the Gulf of Mexico could potentially bring heavy rains to the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday.

Due to the possibility of these weather conditions, some schools across the area are rescheduling football matchups from Friday to Thursday.

See a full list of games moving to Thursday below:

  • Arab at Oxford
  • Boaz at Douglas
  • Bob Jones at Albertville
  • Brindlee Mountain at Asbury
  • Crossville at Fairview
  • East Lawrence at Clements
  • Geraldine at Sylvania
  • Lexington at Mars Hill Bible
  • Muscle Shoals at Hartselle
  • North Sand Mountain at Fyffe
  • Phillips at Hackleburg
  • Red Bay at Hatton
  • Shoals Christian at Waterloo
  • Tharptown at Sheffield
  • Valley Head at Coosa Christian

Additionally, these games were previously scheduled for Thursday evening:

  • Madison Academy at Madison County
  • Westminster Christian at St. John Paul II
  • Ardmore at East Limestone
  • Brewer at Mae Jemison (Milton Frank)
  • Grissom at James Clemens (Madison Stadium)

WAFF will continue to update this story as other schools announce schedule changes.

