Man wanted in fatal stabbing in Cullman captured in Georgia

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police confirm Nathan Winston Stephens, who was wanted in a fatal stabbing, was captured and arrested on October 6, 2020, in Cobb County, Georgia.
Stephens was located and taken into custody by the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force.
He is currently being held at the Cobb County Detention Center. Cullman officers said they are working with Cobb County law enforcement on extradition arrangements.
On Facebook the Cullman Police Department posted “our thanks to the vigilance of the public and regional law enforcement who all aided in this capture.”
The fatal stabbing happened in September near Hwy 157 and Hwy 31.
