Madison County closes 2 property tax payment locations

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two tax collection offices are permanently closing as Madison County prepares for the opening of the new County Service Center in early 2021.
The Madison County Tax Collector’s Meridianville and Parkway Place Mall locations are closing and no longer accepting in-person payments. Payments are still accepted online using Visa, Mastercard or Discover.
American Express is no longer accepted.
The convenience fee for using this service is 2.3%. E-checks are also accepted online at no charge.
In-person payments may be made at the following locations:
Main Office
- Madison County Courthouse
- 100 North Side Square, Rm 116, Huntsville, AL, 35801
- Monday-Friday
- Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:00PM
Madison
- 100 Plaza Blvd., Madison, AL, 35758
- Monday-Friday
- Office Hours 8:30AM-4:30PM
- Closed for Lunch Noon-12:30PM
The new County Service Center will be located at the southeast corner of Oakwood Avenue and North Memorial Parkway.
