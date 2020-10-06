Hurricane Delta could bring impacts to TN Valley by Friday

A clear and mild night is expected with overnight lows dipping into the low to mid 50s by Tuesday morning, patchy fog will be possible near bodies of water and in sheltered valleys.
This great stretch of weather will continue into Wednesday with more seasonal high temperature in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures will be back above average for Thursday with a high of 83 degrees and cloud cover increasing by the late afternoon.
The focus of our forecast will be on now category 4 major Hurricane Delta and its path over the next several days as it continues to strengthen over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. There is still some uncertainty as far as the exact path of Delta, but it can potentially make landfall as a hurricane along the Gulf Coast by Friday. After landfall, some models are hinting at the potential of significant rainfall across the Tennessee Valley Friday into Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall can lead to flash flooding on Saturday and Sunday. Along with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and severe weather may also be possible.
Again, this is an evolving forecast, please check back for updates on-air, online and on the WAFF 48 Weather App.
