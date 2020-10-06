Hurricane Delta could bring impacts to TN Valley by Friday

The focus of our forecast will be on now category 4 major Hurricane Delta and its path over the next several days as it continues to strengthen over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. There is still some uncertainty as far as the exact path of Delta, but it can potentially make landfall as a hurricane along the Gulf Coast by Friday. After landfall, some models are hinting at the potential of significant rainfall across the Tennessee Valley Friday into Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall can lead to flash flooding on Saturday and Sunday. Along with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and severe weather may also be possible.