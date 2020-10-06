Huntsville OB-GYN sentenced to probation, home confinement in fraud case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville OB-GYN Dr. John Cimino was sentenced for his role in a fraud scheme on Tuesday afternoon.
Dr. Cimino was sentenced to 3-years probation with 8-months home confinement. Dr. Cimino was also ordered to pay almost $245,000 in restitution.
He was caught up in a wave of arrests made by federal authorities in April of 2019. Those agents were investigating various alleged crimes including fraud and over prescription of opioids at doctor’s offices around the country.
Dr. Cimino and his co-defendant Katherine Barnett pleaded guilty to defrauding TRICARE which is a Department of Defense Military Health System that pays for medical treatments and supplies.
Katherine Barnett’s sentencing is set for later this month.
