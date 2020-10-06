Huntsville incumbent councilman threatens to sue competitor ahead of runoff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just before the runoff election for Huntsville City Council District 5, Councilman Will Culver says he’s planning to sue his competitor after a flyer went out with what he calls slanderous allegations.
A flyer with reasons not to vote for Huntsville City Council District 5 Incumbent Will Culver is what some residents saw in their mailboxes on Saturday. This ad is from his opponent’s campaign.
Culver says these allegations are not true.
“My opponent could have said I was arrested for D.U.I. but everybody knows that I was not convicted," Culver said.
That D.U.I. charge was expunged from Culver’s record.
When it comes to the tax claims Culver said he is also not guilty either.
“In 2015 I was self employed, and I was not able to pay all my taxes but I did pay my taxes," Culver said. "In 2017 the same thing happened.”
In response to the ethics violation allegation, Culver said it was a misunderstanding.
“There was a political witch hunt and they found an item that I voted for on a client for the rental agreement with the city of Huntsville," Culver said. "It was going to pass anyway.”
We took his responses to John Meredith, Culver’s opponent.
Meredith tells our crews this ad was simply a way of showing transparency.
“It’s nothing new or slanderous there," Meredith said. "The tax liens were an issue in the 2016 election. The ethics violation was covered in the media. All of this was public information.”
When we asked him why the words guilty were under the allegations and in the same colored font he elaborated.
“Now that you’ve pointed it out I can see that, but the whole point is he was arrested," Meredith said.
Culver elaborates he plans to sue for defamation of character. As of now, he has not retained council or filed that lawsuit.
