Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Delta.
Delta is projected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast later this week. Precisely where the hurricane tracks will determine the extent of our impacts here in Alabama.
Ivey said the state of emergency will begin Alabama’s preparations for Delta and allow the state to declare a pre-landfall disaster declaration with FEMA.
See the Governor’s full statement below:
As our coastal areas are still recovering from Hurricane Sally, another system, Hurricane Delta, is making its way toward the Gulf Coast and could potentially have a significant impact on Alabama.
Therefore, I signed a State of Emergency to begin Alabama’s preparation process and position us to be able to declare a pre-landfall disaster declaration with FEMA. As residents along the Gulf Coast know all too well, these storms are unpredictable, and I strongly encourage everyone to take Hurricane Delta seriously. We are keeping a close eye on this approaching storm and we will continue providing all necessary updates.
