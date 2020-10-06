Decatur Police arrest two suspects in Sunday burglary

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Decatur residents face burglary charges following an incident on Sunday.
On October 4, officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to reports of a burglary in progress on 7th Avenue NW. After arriving on-scene, officers identified Laron Edwards and Corrisa Winton as suspects in the incident.
Following the investigation, Edwards and Winton were both charged with burglary in the third degree.
Edwards and Winton were transported to the Morgan County Jail. Total bond amount for both suspects was set at $2,500.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.