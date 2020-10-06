Cold weather clothing drive for the homeless

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While the weather is pleasant right now, cold weather is upon us soon!
The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is hosting their annual blanket and cold weather drive.
The coalition is looking for people to donate gently used or new items such as blankets, coats and more. Donations will be accepted beginning in October, and will continue though the winter months. They ask for adult size only, and gently used, or new items.
Items needed:
- Blankets
- Coats/Jackets
- Gloves/socks
- Thermal underwear
- Sleeping bags
- Hats/Toboggans
- Sweats shirts/pants
- Warm scarves
These items will help people in need get through the winter months. The most recent count from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development says there are more than 500 homeless people in the greater Huntsville area.
See the flyer below to find out where you can drop off donations in Huntsville:
