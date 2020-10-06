Chilly start today with warmth on the way!

Hurricane Delta will continue to push into the Gulf and is forecasted to strengthen as it treks northward. Right now, it looks like we will see landfall along the Gulf Coast between Lake Charles, LA and Panama City, FL by Friday or early Saturday. The timing and path are still in question, but it looks like we will see some sort of rain here in the Valley by Friday or Saturday as it makes landfall. This will definitely have impacts for folks planning trips to the Gulf for Fall Break. Stay tuned through the rest of the week as we will continue to update you on the path and timeline as more data becomes available!