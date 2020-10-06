Chilly start today with warmth on the way!

Happy Tuesday! A cool start to the day out there today, but that won’t last all week.
Another chilly start for many communities this morning. Mid to upper 40s for many spots, with a few areas down into the low 50s. Skies are clear to start and should remain that way for much of the day! As we move into the afternoon the sun and a west wind will allow our temps to make the mid to upper 70s! We will remain sunny and dry for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures into the 80s. However, we will see some changes by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Hurricane Delta will continue to push into the Gulf and is forecasted to strengthen as it treks northward. Right now, it looks like we will see landfall along the Gulf Coast between Lake Charles, LA and Panama City, FL by Friday or early Saturday. The timing and path are still in question, but it looks like we will see some sort of rain here in the Valley by Friday or Saturday as it makes landfall. This will definitely have impacts for folks planning trips to the Gulf for Fall Break. Stay tuned through the rest of the week as we will continue to update you on the path and timeline as more data becomes available!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.