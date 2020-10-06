Albertville Intermediate School gets new STEAM building

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Albertville Intermediate School will soon be able to learn in a new STEAM center.
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.
Students at Albertville Intermediate have always learned about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, but this year they’re adding more to the curriculum.
The John Livingston Youth Hut building will be repurposed and turned into a STEAM hut classroom for students, thanks to the city.
“Our school system is blessed. We’re able to get all of the technology needs that we have and they have been supplied. This is just one more example of getting those things that our students need to stay ahead of the curve because if you’re not ahead of the curve then you are falling behind," said Dr. Robert Sims.
Sims said the building, once used for boy scouts, was built in the 1980′s and hasn’t been in use for some time now.
He discussed the idea with Superintendent Dr. Boyd English who thought it was a great idea.
“They will be looking at things such as coding, also they will be looking at drone technology and graphic design and so much more," said Dr. English.
Dr. Sims said last year the school received their first STEM bus before the pandemic hit. Now he said he is looking forward to having another new resource to help students become successful.
“We can run our science classes through the stem bus every day, we have all kinds of technology on the bus and we have it set up where they can use it as an outdoor classroom outside the bus .So kids will be on the bus and outside of the busy using technology," said Dr. Sims.
School officials said they also have STEM labs at the schools that staff and students use.
The building is expected to be done by next spring.
