UPDATE: Sylvania High School teacher fired, arrested for inappropriate behavior

SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Dekalb County Sheriff’s office confirms a former Sylvania High School teacher was arrested on multiple charges related to inappropriate behavior with students.
Dustin Dalton, 28, of Rainesville, was charged with Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes and Dissemination of Obscene Material.
Dalton is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.
This is a joint investigation between the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Board of Education, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
As the investigation continues, more charges could be added. Because it is still early in the investigation, more charges may be added at a later date.
If anyone feels as though they are a victim, you are encouraged to please contact Investigators at the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office 256-845-3801.
ORIGINAL: DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett confirms a teacher has been fired for alleged inappropriate behavior.
Barnett confirmed in a statement to WAFF that an investigation started on Friday at Sylvania High School.
Full statement:
On Friday, October 2, 2020, the administration of Sylvania High School and I began an internal investigation following an allegation of inappropriate behavior by a teacher at Sylvania High School.
The teacher is no longer employed with the DeKalb County Board of Education.
All information gathered as a result of the investigation has been shared with the local authorities. The DeKalb County Board of Education will fully cooperate with local authorities as needed.
