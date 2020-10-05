Former Sylvania teacher indicted on obscene material, solicitation charges

SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (June 23, 2021): According to an indictment released this week, former Sylvania teacher Duston Dalton faces 24 charges including distribution of obscene matter as a school employee, distribution of obscene content to a student and multiple solicitation charges.

See the full indictment below:

Deputy District Attorney Robert Johnson request a new bail amount for Dalton in the below motion.

His bail was increased to $411,000. The order also stipulates the bail is cash only.

UPDATE (October 9, 2020): DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden and DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett issued a joint statement on Friday related to the investigation into Dustin Dalton.

The former Sylvania teacher was charged on October 5 with Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes and Dissemination of Obscene Material.

See the full statement below:

On Friday, October 2, 2020, the administration of Sylvania High School and The DeKalb County Board of Education began an internal investigation following an allegation of inappropriate behavior by a now-former teacher at Sylvania High School, Dustin Dalton. Superintendent Barnett contacted the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office then contacted the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR).

All agencies were immediately provided information gathered as a result of the internal investigation. That same day, The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation alongside the Board of Education and DHR. All three agencies have been in communication daily since the investigation began with a subsequent arrest made on Monday with charges of Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes and Dissemination of Obscene Material.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office and the DeKalb County Board of Education assures the public that we are working alongside one another to ensure that justice is served.

Sheriff Welden added, “Ensuring a full and adequate investigation is vital to ensuring that justice is served. We will work tirelessly to ensure the court has all the information need to provide justice for the victims and their families.”

Barnett also included, “I am sickened by the news and what has transpired, I pray for the families and for justice to be served. I appreciate the partnership with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DHR and look forward to working alongside them for the duration of this investigation.”

Due to the fact that this is still very early in the investigation, more charges may be added at a later date. If anyone feels as though they have been a victim, please contact The DCSO Investigators at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office 256-845-3801.

UPDATE (October 5, 2020): The Dekalb County Sheriff’s office confirms a former Sylvania High School teacher was arrested on multiple charges related to inappropriate behavior with students.

Dustin Dalton, 28, of Rainesville, was charged with Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes and Dissemination of Obscene Material.

Dalton is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

This is a joint investigation between the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Board of Education, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

As the investigation continues, more charges could be added. Because it is still early in the investigation, more charges may be added at a later date.

If anyone feels as though they are a victim, you are encouraged to please contact Investigators at the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office 256-845-3801.

ORIGINAL: DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett confirms a teacher has been fired for alleged inappropriate behavior.

Barnett confirmed in a statement to WAFF that an investigation started on Friday at Sylvania High School.

Full statement:

On Friday, October 2, 2020, the administration of Sylvania High School and I began an internal investigation following an allegation of inappropriate behavior by a teacher at Sylvania High School.

The teacher is no longer employed with the DeKalb County Board of Education.

All information gathered as a result of the investigation has been shared with the local authorities. The DeKalb County Board of Education will fully cooperate with local authorities as needed.

