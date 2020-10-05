President Trump on anti-inflammatory steroid, could be discharged from Walter Reed Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Trump’s team of doctors said he could be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center as soon as Monday.
In a Sunday news conference, Trump’s team of doctors, led by White House Dr. Sean Conley, said he has experienced some “ups and downs” since his diagnosis for COVID-19, but Conley said the president’s condition was improving.
Conley said Trump’s oxygen levels have dipped below desired levels both on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the president got oxygen at the White House. Conley wasn’t sure if the president had also gotten oxygen on Saturday.
The president is also adding an anti-inflammatory steroid therapy to his growing list of treatments.
“Over the course of his illness the President has two experiences of transient drops in his oxygen saturation," Dr. Conley said. "We debated the reasons for this and whether we’d even intervene. It was the determination of the team, based on the timeline of the initial diagnosis, that we initiate dexamethasone.”
However, dexamethasone is typically a treatment reserved for patients who are in worse shape.
The good news is Trump’s doctors say he has remained without a fever since Friday and his vitals have been stable, but an NBC news medical correspondent says the second drop in oxygen levels on Saturday could be a big concern
“The fact that he was on oxygen, went off of it, then his oxygen level dropped again for a short time gets concerning because that means it’s effecting his lungs and if that continues and gets worse, it could be dangerous,” he said.
When asked by reporters if Trump had shown any signs of pneumonia or lung damage the medical team said there was nothing of any “major clinical concern.”
While the president fights COVID-19 the White House is working to track where the virus could’ve spread in the days leading up to Trump’s diagnosis.
According to NBC News sources, Nick Luna is the newest person in President Trump’s inner circle to test positive for COVID-19. Luna is Trump’s personal assistant.
He joins a growing list of people close to the president to test positive, including First Lady Melania Trump, Presidential Aid Hope Hicks, Former New Jersey Governor Christ Christie, former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien.
In the week leading up to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19 he was at the Rose Garden announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his SCOTUS nomination, the Presidential Debate in Ohio on Tuesday, a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday and a New Jersey fundraiser on Thursday.
So far, only the New Jersey Department of Health has heard from White House officials about contact tracing. They’re reaching out to more than 200 people who were at the fundraising event.
In a statement to NBC News, the Minnesota Department of Health said they have not heard from the White House. In an interview with CNN, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s been left in the dark, as well.
“Well, they have not reached out to me," DeWine said. "I know that I talked to the CEO of the Cleveland Clinic the other day who gave me an update, who gave me a report so I don’t know whether they have reached out to Cleveland Clinic or not. They have not talked to me about it, no.”
There is also controversy around if the president should’ve gone to the New Jersey fundraiser on Thursday. Hours before, close presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.
Good news on the contact tracing front, both Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden tested negative again on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.