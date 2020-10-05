Local non-profit offering ride service for voters Tuesday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New Way Out is a grassroots organization here in Decatur that helps underprivileged families in the community.
Tuesday, they’re putting their focus on making sure your voice is heard.
After the August election, Tab Bowling and Butch Matthews are battling for the runoff.
New Way Out, a non-profit organization based in Decatur, has put together an initiative to get people to the polls, who otherwise wouldn’t have that opportunity.
“Initially it was the elderly. But if you need a ride, no questions asked we’ll get you there safely and get you back," New Way Out President Monte Johnson said.
Johnson said he’s realized a lot of low-income people in the area aren’t registered to vote and don’t know how to vote.
Over the last several months, NWO has worked with several communities to get folks registered. Now they’re working to get them to the polls.
“We wanna do our part and make it easier and make it easier to vote, because every vote counts," Johnson explained.
The NWO will have nearly a dozen vans and cars around the city where you can request a ride to your polling place.
“We’ll have masks and hand sanitizer in whatever vehicle we’re in. We don’t care who you’re voting for we just wanna get you to the polls and get you home safely," Johnson said.
NWO drivers will be around Decatur offering rides from 7A.M. to 7P.M.
They’ll also be offering rides during the November 3rd election.
To request a ride Tuesday, click here or call 256-345-7236.
