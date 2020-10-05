Little boy with cancer is honored at baseball benefit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a big show of support Sunday for a little boy battling brain cancer.
Braxton Weidman is fighting glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable cancer.
His family now travels back and forth to Memphis for treatments at St. Jude children’s hospital - but before his diagnosis, Braxton spent most of time playing baseball, and tonight his league showed their support.
They sold t-shirts in his honor and held a silent auction. Braxton’s parents have had to quit their jobs to care of him and say the support means the world to them.
“You basically live everyday with the weight of an elephant on your chest, trying to find ways to help your little boy. And to know that all of these people here have your back is pretty amazing. It helps a lot,” said his dad Chris Braxton.
The donations from Sunday’s game will help the family with medical costs. If you want to help #TeamBraxy you can donate to their GoFundMe.
