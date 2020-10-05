Limestone County Commissioner accused of ethics violations

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) A local county commissioner is now being summoned by the Alabama Ethics Board.
Ben Harrison is the long time county commissioner for District 4 in Limestone County.
WAFF’s Jenna Rae obtained documents that allege Harrison violated Alabama codes of ethics laws. According to these documents, the hearing is happening on October 7th in Montgomery.
Documents allege Harrison used his political position to garner political favors.
This is an ongoing investigation, WAFF is working to find out more information on exactly what the allegations against Harrison are specifically.
