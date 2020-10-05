Jackson County infant death investigation

WOODVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway in Jackson County after the body of an infant was discovered at a Woodville residence.
On October 4, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call near Woodville about a birth allegedly taking place at the residence. The newborn’s body was believed to possibly be discarded.
On October 5, the deceased newborn was located at the residence as a result of a search warrant. The age of the infant is unknown at this time.
The infant remains will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
This investigation is ongoing by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and there no further details at this time.
