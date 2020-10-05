Huntsville woman plans approach for safer trick-or-treating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A good scare puts many people in the Halloween spirit, but spreading germs during a pandemic is a new fright to tackle this year.
“A lot of people are worried about whether they’re going to have Halloween at all," Holly Foshee, who lives in Huntsville said.
Holly Foshee says she doesn’t think door to door trick or treating is a good idea, but she’s still planning a way to share the treats.
“I’m going to line up tables. Like a walk through fashion. It will be kind of like a yard sale. And there will be bags prepackaged with the candy in it and they can just grab the bag and go and get out of the way so there’s not a lot of people close to each other," Foshee explained.
The CDC classifies this drive through style passout as a moderate risk way to celebrate.
Frank Stopera also lives in this neighborhood.
He says he would not open the door for a trick or treater this year.
“I’ve got diabetes, I take medication for it. I wouldn’t want to keep opening the door," Stopera said.
But Foshee says she hopes more people will join her in the driveway passout approach.
“If you’re not in school and you’re not seeing your friends. Your whole world is changed and now Halloween is canceled? So I want to find a way to still make that happen safely," Foshee said.
