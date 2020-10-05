Huntsville man faces capital murder charge following Regent Drive shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A murder suspect is behind bars in Madison county.
Huntsville Police arrested 25-year-old Travin Dequan Pride for capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Gage Vincent.
On October 2, the Huntsville Police Department received a call about a shooting on Regent Drive. When officers arrived they found Vincent in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Investigators learned the shooting stems from a drug transaction. Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Sunday and picked up Pride for questioning. He was subsequently arrested on the capital murder charge.
