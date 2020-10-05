How to get a photo ID to vote

Getting a photo ID
By Payton Walker | October 5, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 7:52 AM

Ala. (WAFF) - Time is ticking until Decision 2020! Election Day is coming up on November 3, and don’t forget to bring your photo ID to cast your vote! If you don’t have a photo ID, there are several FREE ways you can get one in Alabama:

- Visit a Secretary of State Mobile Unit (for a list of scheduled locations, click here; to request a unit in your area, click here)

- Visit your local Board of Registrars office (click here for county-by-county locations)

- Call the Secretary of State’s office at 334-242-7200 to request a home visit, and an employee will come to help you

Mobile Unit and home visit requests must be made two weeks in advance, though you can visit your Board of Registrars office for an ID as late as Election Day.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.