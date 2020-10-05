How to get a photo ID to vote

Ala. (WAFF) - Time is ticking until Decision 2020! Election Day is coming up on November 3, and don’t forget to bring your photo ID to cast your vote! If you don’t have a photo ID, there are several FREE ways you can get one in Alabama:
- Visit your local Board of Registrars office (click here for county-by-county locations)
- Call the Secretary of State’s office at 334-242-7200 to request a home visit, and an employee will come to help you
Mobile Unit and home visit requests must be made two weeks in advance, though you can visit your Board of Registrars office for an ID as late as Election Day.
