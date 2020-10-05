Haunted Houses scaring people safely during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nightmare at 3008 in Fultondale has been operating their haunted house for years, but this year it was restructured with indoor and outdoor attractions to try and make it COVID-19 safe.
“It’s been great, we have had record breaking nights every night," Owner Nick Bryan said. “We were worried about whether or not we were going to be able to open up.”
Bryan said he wasn’t sure if his haunted house would open this season due to the pandemic, but after a few tweaks in the plan, he said it is busier than ever.
“You have your temperature taken when you come in, you are given a blue wristband in order to know you are on the correct temperature and not sick, and then we also do that for every patron as they come in as well,” Bryan said.
Bryan said his actors are spread out more than usual this year.
“We have stretched them out to where there is not as many characters in the scene so that way we can put six people in the scene with them, because in our haunt, you are not going past the set you are in the set," Bryan said.
When it comes to scaring, Bryan said he made changes there too.
“In the past we have been known to be an aggressive haunt to where we will touch you , but this year we are limiting all touching to be to your discretion, we are mainly touching with props," Bryan said.
Bryan said now you can tune in to your car radio to hear when it is your turn to go inside the haunted house, helping keep lines down outside.
“If you feel comfortable standing in the parking lot you can, but if not you can wait in your car," Bryan said.
Masks are inside the haunted house.
“Some of them have them under their costumes, some of them have it over their masks, some of them made a joke of it and they have their gore on and they put a corona mask over the top," Bryan said. "We all live for this, as far as having a good time. We all just love October, and it is nice to be able to give it to the people who work for me something to do and the patrons something they are looking to do.”
Bryan said it takes about an hour to get through the entire haunted house and cleaning is done regularly.
