Great stretch of Fall weather before Delta brings late-week rainfall

Another clear and cool night is expected with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 40s by Tuesday morning, no fog is expected with the dry air in place.
This great stretch of weather will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with more seasonal high temperature in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures will be back above average for Thursday with a high of 83 degrees and cloud cover increasing by the late afternoon.
The focus of our forecast will be on Tropical Storm Delta and its path over the next several days as it strengthens over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Right now the latest National Hurricane Center forecast has Delta becoming a hurricane by late Tuesday evening. There is still some uncertainty as far as the exact track of Delta, but it can potentially make landfall as a hurricane along the Gulf Coast by Friday. After landfall, some models are hinting at the potential of significant rainfall across the Tennessee Valley Friday into Saturday. Again, this is an evolving forecast, please check back for updates on-air, online and on the WAFF 48 Weather App.
