Fall temperatures and dry weather for much of the week

Happy Monday! Grab that jack or sweatshirt, you’re going to need it this week!
Temperatures this morning are into the low 50s for much of the Valley as we are seeing a few clouds from the cold front that pushed through late Sunday. Today will be a dry and sunny for all of the Valley with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s. Sunshine will be with us through the middle of the week as well as temperatures start to warm slightly. Today in the low to mid 70s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we are looking at highs into the low 80s.
While we will remain sunny and dry through much of week, we will see some changes by the end of the week and into the weekend. Tropical Depression 26 is likely to become Tropical Storm Delta later this morning/afternoon and is forecasted to develop into a hurricane as it progresses through the Gulf throughout the week. Right now it looks like we will see landfall along the Gulf Coast between Lake Charles, LA and Panama City, FL by midday Friday. The timing and path are still in question, but it looks like we will see some sort of rain here in the Valley by Friday or Saturday as it makes landfall. Stay tuned through the rest of the week as we will continue to update you on the path and timeline as more data becomes available!
