Fall temperatures and dry weather for much of the week

While we will remain sunny and dry through much of week, we will see some changes by the end of the week and into the weekend. Tropical Depression 26 is likely to become Tropical Storm Delta later this morning/afternoon and is forecasted to develop into a hurricane as it progresses through the Gulf throughout the week. Right now it looks like we will see landfall along the Gulf Coast between Lake Charles, LA and Panama City, FL by midday Friday. The timing and path are still in question, but it looks like we will see some sort of rain here in the Valley by Friday or Saturday as it makes landfall. Stay tuned through the rest of the week as we will continue to update you on the path and timeline as more data becomes available!