DeKalb County fires Sylvania High School teacher for alleged inappropriate behavior

SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett confirms a teacher has been fired for alleged inappropriate behavior.
Barnett confirmed in a statement to WAFF that an investigation started on Friday at Sylvania High School.
Full statement:
On Friday, October 2, 2020, the administration of Sylvania High School and I began an internal investigation following an allegation of inappropriate behavior by a teacher at Sylvania High School.
The teacher is no longer employed with the DeKalb County Board of Education.
All information gathered as a result of the investigation has been shared with the local authorities. The DeKalb County Board of Education will fully cooperate with local authorities as needed.
No further details were given regarding the former teacher’s identity and alleged inappropriate behavior.
WAFF is reaching out to law enforcement to get those questions answered.
