Deadline to complete Alabama census extended to October 31

Ala. (WAFF) - You now have a few more weeks to fill out the Alabama 2020 Census! The deadline has been extended to October 31.
State leaders are working to boost participation as the census helps determine how much funding will be given to Alabama and also helps determine how the state is represented in Washington.
So, the 10 minutes it takes to complete it will truly come back to benefit you!
There are several ways you can complete your census:
- You can fill it out online here
- You can complete it by phone at 844-330-2020
- A census worker may knock on your door to ask you questions in person
