Cullman murder suspect on the run; victim’s family wants justice

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Nathan Winston Stephens has a rap sheet that ranges from assault to rape, according to court documents.
It was burglary that landed Stephens in prison until August, but he was granted parole after serving 1 year and 11 months of a 10 year sentence.
Now, Cullman police chief, Kenny Culpepper, says Stephens is the only suspect in the murder of Herndon Self Junior on September 12.
“I fear for the lives of others. Lots of families are at risk.”
Rachel Cone is Self Junior’s niece.
She says her uncle met Stephens through a friend the same night he was killed.
“They had gone to Walmart and the electronics department was closed and he just lost it cause he couldn’t purchase a phone and we were told that our uncle told him he needed to calm down," Cone said.
That’s when Cone says things took a turn for the worse. Chief Culpepper says Self was stabbed in a car at the intersection of 157 and 31 in Cullman.
Nicolas Self, Junior’s son, says the last month has been very difficult.
“I’ve picked up my phone several times wanting to call my daddy and I know he’s not going to answer and that’s the worst feeling," he said.
He says his father was a kind hearted man who got along well with everyone.
"He had a good heart, he’d help anybody. He’d give you the shirt off his back. "
Cone says it’s her goal to get the 2015 mandatory release law amended. It allows to be released early to tackle overcrowding in Alabama prisons.
“Other families are going to become victims because of this. We want justice for Junior, we want Nathan Stephens to be apprehended and those individuals who are helping to hide him need to come forward,” Cone said.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Cullman Police Department at (256) 734-1434.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.