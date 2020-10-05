Albertville neighborhood comes together to honor law enforcement

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Law enforcement go above and beyond to protect us.
One neighborhood in Albertville is returning the favor to honor police officers.
When you drive through the Freedom Heights neighborhood you will see blue lights on houses and yard signs with the message Back the Blue.
Albertville resident Tracy Brothers organized the event to show support to police officers due to unrest happening nationwide.
“We watch on the news and we see on the tv and newspapers of police officers getting shot at and spit at, so it was important to me that while we see them, we want them to see us supporting them," said Brothers.
About 90 percent of the community is participating. Some residents WAFF 48 spoke to said they are joining in because it hits close to home.
“We have a lot friends and family that are police officers and so we carry that fear everyday worrying about the them," said Cindy Glasscock.
The most rewarding part, Brothers said is the impact they have been able to make on the kids by educating them.
“Well it shows that we back our community and that we support our police and that we all should because the police have a hard job," said Kaden Berry.
“They’ve been a big part of this community for several years and they are just awesome because they have been killed after years and they died for us to save us," said Bella Martin.
Community members said they plan to leave their lights on as long as needed to show their support.
If you would like to support police officers, you can purchase a t-shirt from the Albertville Police Department for $15.
All proceeds will be used to help purchase gifts for children this holiday season.
