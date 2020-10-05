Albertville community comes together to support Smiles for Renleigh

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community members in Albertville are rallying to help a family and their daughter born with a rare disorder, and raise awareness.
“When we found out about this, of course like any other parents we were devastated," said Emily Smothers.
Smothers was 19 weeks pregnant when she found out her daughter Renleigh was diagnosed with 1p36 Deletion Syndrome.
It is a genetic disorder characterized by moderate to severe intellectual disability, delayed growth, and seizures which causes Renleigh to have a cleft lip and palate.
Smothers said now, she and her husband Nick are looking to raise awareness to help other families.
“I feel like me, before I had her nobody really knew what it was and I still get people asking me about her and what it is," said Smothers.
At just three-months-old, Renleigh has already had surgery on her jaw and had to stay at Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham for two months.
Smothers has been out of work since then and said her husband Nick is working multiple jobs to help make ends meet and cover medical costs.
The family created Team Renleigh shirts that are available for purchase to help them raise money.
Smothers said she and her family are forever grateful for the support to help Renleigh on her road to recovery.
“We cannot be more blessed with so many people supporting her, sending us messages on Facebook and sending us money here and there. A lot of people don’t realize traveling back and forth is a lot especially with only one parent working,” said Smothers.
Renleigh will go back to get her pins removed from her jaw in November and will receive surgery on her lip.
If you would like to purchase a #TeamRenleigh t-shirt, click here.
They are $20 for adults and $12 for kids.
