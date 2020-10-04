No. 7 Auburn suffers first loss of season against No. 4 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WSFA) - In the 125th meeting of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, the Auburn Tigers would suffer their first loss of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs, 27-6.
The Georgia defense would stifle Bo Nix and the Tigers, holding Auburn to just 216 yards of total offense on the night.
It’s Auburn’s fourth-straight loss to the Bulldogs.
Things got off to a shaky start in the first quarter when Auburn safety Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting.
The Bulldogs would strike first just over five minutes into the game when running back Zamir White would squeeze through for a one-yard touchdown, putting the Bulldogs in the lead 7-0.
Georgia would get more points on the board in the first quarter when placekicker Jack Podlesney would kick a 21-yard field goal with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Georgia carried a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett would make a 21-yard pass to wide receiver George Pickens to give the Bulldogs a 17-0 lead.
White would add his second rushing touchdown of the first half with 6:26 to go in the second quarter to extend Georgia’s lead to 24-0.
With only 1:38 left in the first half, the Tigers would get a score on the board when kicker Anders Carlson made a 20-yard field goal.
Bulldogs would take a 24-3 lead going into halftime.
The teams exchanged field goals in the second half, and that would be all the scoring left in the game.
The Bulldogs won 27-6.
Nix would finish the night with 177 passing yards and one interception.
Auburn would be held to just 39 yards rushing, averaging less than 2 yards per carry.
Georgia finished the game with 442 yards of offense.
Auburn falls to 1-1 on the season and will face the Arkansas Razorbacks at home next Saturday at 3 p.m.
