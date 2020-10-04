Front moves through for your Sunday

Slightly warmer start for your early Sunday morning.
We will continue to warm up a little quicker as we go throughout your morning and afternoon hours. Starting off mostly clear, clouds will begin to roll in for the late morning and afternoon.
Highs for today are in the middle 70s with winds picking up slightly throughout the day.
A mild cold front approaches, bringing with it the clouds and chance at a stray shower… we will dip back into the 40s for the overnight hours into Monday.
Highs only reach the upper 60s, lower 70s for Monday, but the following days will continue to bounce back and increase to the 80s once again.
Your extended forecast is looking dry and comfortable with rain holding off for a majority of the next 10 days.
