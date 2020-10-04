Fans enjoy socially distanced Yellawood 500 at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Race fans fought harder than usual to get a seat at the socially distanced NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway Sunday.
Workers even took temperatures as fans streamed in to this weekend’s Yellawood 500.
It was the third race this weekend at the track, with social distancing being observed inside the grandstands.
The speedway’s campgrounds were closed, but others nearby opened and filled to capacity.
We spoke to some of the fans who were lucky enough to get tickets to the Sunday race.
One race fan from Colorado said, “We made our reservations, right after the thing started. We planned to do it last year, unfortunately this fell upon everybody which is too bad, but we’re excited as heck to get in there.”
“Been to about every race that allowed fans back this year. Made it to the Bristol night race, the all star race, went to both Daytona races this year, so it’s great to get back, things kind of feel normal,” said Scott Stotler, a Chase Ellioyt fan from West Virginia.
“It’s weird, believe me. This is my 18th year coming down here, it just ain’t Talladega to me,” said Ricky Pitts, another Chase Elliott fan, this time from Memphis, Tennessee.
An estimated 20,000 people attended the race, about 20% of the usual capacity, to see Denny Hamlin win a race in which an eleven car wreck in Lap 109 took a few playoff contenders out of the race.
