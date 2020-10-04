Decatur nonprofit to offer rides to the polls

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A group in Decatur is working hard to make sure you have a way of getting to the polls.
New Way Out, a nonprofit organization, will be offering rides to the mayoral runoff election on October 6 as well as the presidential election on November 3.
The rides will run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to any polling place in Decatur, according to our news partners at The Decatur Daily.
Organizers ask that those in need of rides or those interested in serving as volunteer drivers message the group’s Facebook page prior to Tuesday so they can properly arrange the ride schedule.
