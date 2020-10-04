Cooler tonight behind the front; Pleasant Fall week ahead

A weak cold front continues to move through North Alabama this evening with little impact, a few more clouds will move in along with a shift in winds to the northwest.
The work and school week will begin on a chilly note with morning temps in the low to middle 40s, jacket will be a good idea at the bus stop. Skies will be mostly sunny on Monday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. More sunshine on Tuesday will boost temperatures into the upper 70s, this will start a gradual warming trend for the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather for Wednesday through Friday with highs staying near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
We will be closely monitoring the Tropics over the next several days as a new area of concern has developed near Jamaica. Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 has just formed and will continue to strengthen off of the warm waters of the Gulf over the next several days. The latest National Hurricane Center forecast has this system potentially becoming a hurricane by Wednesday. This system could bring potential tropical impacts to the Tennessee Valley by next weekend, please check back for frequent updates as there is significant uncertainty at this time.
