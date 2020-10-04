Cooler tonight behind the front; Pleasant Fall week ahead

We will be closely monitoring the Tropics over the next several days as a new area of concern has developed near Jamaica. Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 has just formed and will continue to strengthen off of the warm waters of the Gulf over the next several days. The latest National Hurricane Center forecast has this system potentially becoming a hurricane by Wednesday. This system could bring potential tropical impacts to the Tennessee Valley by next weekend, please check back for frequent updates as there is significant uncertainty at this time.